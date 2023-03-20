Etching their name in the record books is something every person wants to achieve. Sujith Varghese managed to turn his dream to reality, not letting his physical limitations hold him back. The wheelchair-bound man created the largest GPS drawing, adding his name to the Guinness World Records. Sujith Varghese achieved this feat by passing through the Burj Khalifa area and Dubai Mall area in Dubai, creating the drawing of a wheelchair in the process. The determined man travelled 8.71 km on his wheelchair to create this record. The official Instagram handle of Guinness World Record uploaded the video of Varghese achieving this milestone. In the caption, the organisation informed that Varghese has paralyzed since 2013 due to a bike accident. The caption further read that he attempted this record to motivate and give strength to all athletes.

In the video, it can be seen how Varghese dedicatedly travelled through the Dubai streets on his wheelchair. His friends and family members can be seen moving with him to show their support. Varghese was captured gasping for air and looks very tired as he continued to travel. A man, who appears to be a member of GWR, can be seen running along to encourage him and handed him a water bottle later on. Towards the end of the video, Varghese was finally handed the certificate for creating a new record.

The video attracted a wide range of reactions, with many users congratulating Varghese for his remarkable feat. A viewer wrote, “Congratulations brother.” Some accounts also appreciated the Dubai police for helping Sujith Varghese achieve the record. A comment read, “The way the Dubai government takes care of its people for even a little thing is amazing.” Several found this video to be very inspirational. An individual commented, “You’re such an inspiration for all of us disabled people.”

Varghese told GWR, “It was beautiful to draw a slogan that everyone understands and transcends the borders of languages. We have sent a message to the world via Dubai and Guinness of World Records belonging to a community of like-minded people around the world. And it was beautiful to set off from Dubai, the city most rich in values and accessibility of important people.”

