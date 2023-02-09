Time and again, we have heard elders teaching children that kindness always wins over evil. However, rarely we might have had an opportunity to see that lesson turn into a reality. But it seems that the internet has made even that possible. In what seems nothing less than the prey hunting its hunter with ‘kindness’, a video is making rounds on the internet, wherein a deer can be seen changing the mind of a man who was just about to shoot it down. Yes, you read that right. The social media timeline of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda is a treasure for all animal lovers across the globe. He never fails to hook the users with intriguing posts. Well continuing the trajectory, the IFS officer has shared a heart-warming clip of the animal approaching its hunter, who ended up petting it instead of shooting it down. Chances are really high that this video will bring a big smile to your face.

In the video, a man’s shadow can be seen on the ground, wherein he is aiming at a pair of deer grazing the field. After taking a few steps, when one of the two deer witnesses the man pointing his gun at them, instead of running away, it moves closer to its hunter.

The animal came so close to the hunter that the man’s gun touched its forehead. If you are shocked then honestly you are not alone, as the hunter himself was left stunned by this. He clearly confessed the same through the text on the video that read, “I wasn’t expecting that at all.” The deer didn’t run away even after the gun touched its face.

Next, what happened truly left the internet astonished, as it is not every day that you get to see a hunter petting and embracing its prey. And that is exactly what took place. As the deer came closer to the hunter, he could be heard chuckling behind the camera and started petting it. It appears that the camera has been placed on the gun, as it moves along with it. While sharing the video, Nanda wrote in the caption, “The hunter’s hunting mindset was hunted…The deer he wanted to shoot, approached him, for reasons difficult to fathom. And then the hunter quickly realised that it is much more satisfying to pet the animal than shooting it.”

Several users took to the comments section and expressed their astonishment over the video. One user commented, “So sweet … Wonder why hunting is even called a sport !!”

Another noted, “Heart-wrenching. How we break their trust.”

Heart wrenching.

A third user wrote, “Very touching.”

So far the video has been played more than 41,000 times and has garnered over a thousand likes.

