Viral video: Underwater robot collects rare metals from ocean, internet asks if it can find vibranium

Robots making the life of humans way easier than ever before. While many fear that these machines can eat the jobs of individuals, they have been making immense contributions to science and research. Humans have sent robots to places where survival is impossible for any living being, such as Mars, Moon, deep space, and the ocean bed. One such robot is being developed by Impossible Metals, a robotics startup, that will reportedly gather rare metals from the ocean. The machine is going to do so without causing any harm to the ecosystem. Evening Standard stated in a report that a prototype droid named Eureka 1 was lowered into shallow water at a depth of nearly 25 metres, as part of the first demo of the North American firm. The robot will gather valuable metals including nickel and cobalt from the ocean floor.

A video of this prototype was shared by Now This News on Twitter, where the underwater robot can be seen in action.

Have a look at this video here:

In the video, the robot can be seen grabbing a bunch of rocks and then propelling itself towards the surface to deliver them.

The clip went viral in hours and attracted a lot of comments. While referring to the movie “Black Panther – Wakanda Forever”, a viewer joked that the robot could also find vibranium.

Another user pondered, “What happens to the ocean’s ecosystem when they are removed? What part do these metals play in life balance down there? Do we know?”

Some claimed that this process of extracting metals from the sea bed would take a long time.

The robot uses cameras enhanced with Artificial Intelligence. Impossible Metals has yet to convince the governing bodies and scientists that its method of collecting metals is actually a sustainable alternative to other proposals, that incorporate hoovering and dredging the ground. At present, digging up metals from the ocean floor is prohibited across the globe due to concerns regarding its effect on the ecosystem. Some companies have been granted licenses by the United Nations (UN’s) International Seabed Authority (ISA) for only exploring a tiny fraction of the seabed.

