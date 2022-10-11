Viral video: Ukrainians sing national anthem while taking shelter amid Russian missile strikes
A viral video shows the Ukrainians singing the country's national anthem as they try to keep up their spirit high
It has been over 7 months since Russia invaded Ukraine and has been launching a series of attacks on several Ukrainian cities further killing thousands of people and injuring many more. Amid the ongoing Russian offensive in the war-hit country, several shocking and heart-wrenching videos have surfaced on social media, leaving the internet anguished and angry over Russia. In recent times as well, the Russian forces launched a series of deadly missile strikes across the country, including several on Kyiv, which further resulted in massive devastation.
Due to this, people who were taken by shock following the sudden attacks made every possible attempt to secure themselves and further took shelter under underground metro stations across cities. In one such instance from an underground metro station in Kyiv, several people went to take shelter along with their friends and family.
A video of several Ukrainian adults as well as children gathering inside the station also went viral on the internet for a reason, which touched several hearts. The Ukrainians who took shelter under one of the metro stations were heard singing songs including the country’s national anthem and many other traditional songs.
Watch the video here:
The video of the same was also shared on the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s official Twitter handle which has been widely shared on several social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram. Stating that Ukraine’s “spirit is unbreakable”, the ministry further added, “Residents of Kyiv sing in a metro station during an air raid alert.”
Ukraine’s spirit is unbreakable.
Residents of Kyiv sing in a metro station during an air raid alert. pic.twitter.com/xLd8nPK7T4
— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 10, 2022
In a similar video shared by former Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba, a group of children was also seen singing the Ukrainian national anthem as they gathered in a bomb shelter.
Internet laud undefeatable spirit of Ukrainians amid Russian missile strikes
As videos of the brave Ukrainians keeping their spirits high during the tough times goes viral, social media has been flooded with support from across the world as many reshared the clips and further praised the people of Ukraine.
Reacting to the people singing their national anthem, a user commented “Beautiful, prayers and safety for the Ukrainian people.” Another user said, “This is soo touching.”
Many also shared prayers for the safety and well-being of the Ukrainians.
It is pertinent to note that the attacks by Russia came in retaliation to the damage to the Kerch Strait Bridge, which connected Russia and Crimea.
