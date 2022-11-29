Time and again, the internet has brought forth footage of incidents, wherein wild animals entered the residential area and were captured on CCTV. History is witness, several incidents have seen the daylight where Indians struggled after a leopard or a massive snake entered the residential areas. While such cases are also common abroad, foreigners usually handled a giant bear that trespassed their vicinity. But rarely did we come across an incident, wherein a fox has broken into a house. Well, it not only sneaked into a house but also found a corner for itself and sat there comfortably. Yes, you read that right. In a scene resembling a childhood tale, a family in the United Kingdom was left in shock, after they discovered their wrecked house and a fox calmly sleeping on their kitchen countertop. The incident came to light after an Instagram page shared a video of the entire incident.

According to the caption of the video, the incident took place on the morning of 18 November, when Emma Slade and her family went out to walk their dog, and accidentally left their door behind them open. And after returning from their nice walk, they found their house in a mess. While sharing the video, the Instagram page wrote in the caption, “Tired: Fox in the henhouse. Wired: Fox in YOUR house. That’s what happened to a family in the UK when they accidentally left their door open to walk their dog on the morning of Nov 18. They came home to find the mess you see in the video — and one very large fox just chillin’ on their countertop. ‘I was quite scared at first, but it didn’t even flinch or want to move at all,’ said Emma Slade, 39, via SWNS. ‘I’ve kept my backdoor shut since!’”

The now-viral video opens by showing a fox sitting at the corner of a countertop in a kitchen, which has been turned into trash. While the dustbins have been left upside down with their trash spread everywhere in the kitchen, the scenario appears as if the sly fox tried to look for food. The video begins with a woman behind the camera saying, “Does anyone know what one is supposed to do with a fox just sitting in my kitchen.” Then a man can be seen petting the animal by rubbing its back and neck. Despite being a wildlife creature and being patted by a human being, the fox sat there undisturbed and didn’t move a bit. Later on, the man can be seen picking the fox like a dog and leaving it out of the house. The video also shares a glimpse of their pet dog named Bear.

So far, the video has been viewed more than 4.6 lakh times and has garnered over 17,000 likes.

