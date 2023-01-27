From cricket to football, there are several instances when a fan has invaded the pitch mid-game seeking a photo or an autograph of their favourite players. But, surprising everyone, a food delivery executive entered the court during a basketball game only to deliver an order, forcing the referee to halt the proceedings. Such a hilarious incident transpired on 25 January during a college basketball match between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne. In the second half of the said game, an Uber Eats delivery guy walked into the court suddenly while holding a packet of McDonald’s. Soon the footage of the bizarre incident went viral and was featured on ESPN Sportscentre. NowThis News also shared a clip of the same on its official Twitter handle.

A bizarre moment occurred during a men’s college basketball game between Loyola Chicago & Duquesne, when a man who appeared to be an Uber Eats delivery worker walked onto the court mid-play. ‘Guy had a job to do. He did his job well,’ Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot said later. pic.twitter.com/JLxcXneAhB — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 27, 2023



Loyola and Duquesne were involved in an intense battle when the delivery boy appeared on the court and was seen standing a few inches away from the players. It took some moments for the players, the referee as well as the spectators to understand what exactly was happening there. The man then held the bag up in the air looking at the referee as if he ordered a mid-game snack.

Later, security personnel took the delivery executive away from the court. In the end, he was seen walking off the stands while being accompanied by a student. From the crowd to the players, the occurrence undoubtedly left everyone in splits. Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot also complimented the Uber Eats guy referring to his commitment to work. He told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “ Guy had a job to do and he did it well. Our boys were dying laughing in the locker room.”

However, after creating enough buzz around the internet, Pittsburgh university’s media relations team confirmed that the event was nothing but a staged prank. According to them, it was planned in advance and was performed for “internet exposure,” the Guardian reported.

“We discovered that the person was recording himself when he entered the court during active play, wearing a microphone. Even though there was no harm done and the incident may have appeared humorous at the time, we are aware that situations like this can put players and officials in danger,” Pittsburgh University said later.

