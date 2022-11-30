People across the world make several attempts to create world records in various categories. Whether that be in dancing, singing, or any unique type of act/stunt, the world records are remarkable in themselves and can totally leave you spellbound. With that said, recently more than 2,000 Venezuelans came together to break a world record in salsa dancing. Yes, you have heard it right. One of the most favourite performing art forms in the world, dance is something that can set one’s mood right away and definitely a stress-buster. Believing in the same, the people of Venezuela decided to try to project their love for dance in a unique manner.

At the National Sports Institute in Caracas, Venezuela, over 2,000 people gathered with an objective to break the Guinness World Record for forming the largest salsa circle. Videos of their attempt at the institute were also shared widely on social media which left users impressed and astonished. The spectacular view of the dance formation from the top looks outstanding and quite in sync.

Take a look:

‘The truth is that it’s an indescribable feeling to participate in such an event in Venezuela’ — 2,000+ Venezuelans gathered to salsa dance in an attempt to break a world record pic.twitter.com/VL7dbWEn7l — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 30, 2022



As we see in the video, couples in large numbers took to the ground and danced to the tunes of the music. It was shared on Twitter by a page ‘Now This News’ and has grabbed hundreds of views and likes. While the couples can be seen dancing gracefully and in coordination, some of them also shared their excitement. A man said, “The truth is that it is an indescribable feeling to participate in such an event in Venezuela.”

Notably, a dance group that is a part of the Venezuelan Salsa Casino dance schools was the one to gather to break the record. They performed the ‘Rueda de Casino’, a salsa dance style. People from the age of 7 to 65 participated in the event.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.