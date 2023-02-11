A boat sailing off the coast of San Diego had a pleasant encounter after the sailors aboard came across a sunfish that seemingly waved at them as their boat passed by. A video of the same has been shared on social media by Now This News, grabbing a lot of attention from internet users. The 33-second clip shows the boat sailing by as the fish swam nearby, flapping its fins to wave at the sailors. Beside likes and views, the video has received a lot of comments from social media users.

Sailors off the coast of San Diego got a good laugh when a sunfish seemed to wave at them as their boat passed by 👋 pic.twitter.com/yEn48TKscs — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 11, 2023



As the clip plays, we can spot the fish swimming peacefully while the boat makes its way through the waters. One of the sailors can be heard exclaiming excitedly, “It’s waving at us.” The caption of the video reads, “Sailors off the coast of San Diego got a good laugh when a sunfish seemed to wave at them as their boat passed by.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Giving them the “flipper” and telling them to put away those killer fishing rods”, while another user wrote, “It was probably choking, but yeah…” The video has also racked up over 20,000 views so far.

Speaking about sunfish, it is one of the heaviest bony fish found in near-shore oceans across the globe. They are found in different sizes and can weigh up to 2.5 tons. These bullet-shaped fish are often seen soaking up the sun near water surfaces.

Man spots massive sunfish

In another viral encounter with the same species of fish, a man named Rick German had earlier spotted a massive sunfish that he later claimed was bigger than the largest sunfish on record. He also shared pictures of the fish on his social media handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rich German (@richgermanlb)



Shared back in December 2021, his post read, “I stumbled upon this massive sunfish only a couple of hundred yards or so offshore yesterday. According to the internet the largest one on record is 8’11”. We didn’t have a measuring tape but Matt’s board is 14-foot-long and the fish sure looked a solid 9 ft+. Always fun to witness one of these interesting creatures. Holy mola mola!”

