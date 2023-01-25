In a rare phenomenon captured in Southern Utah’s Ivins, strong winds ripped across the state causing a waterfall to flow in an upside-down direction. The powerful winds along with the swirling water and mist moving over the carved red rocks are a sight to behold.

A video of the same has been shared on social media, gaining a lot of attention from social media users. Notably, the state is known for some incredible waterfalls and this one is an example of that. Recorded with the help of a drone, the jaw-dropping video was shared by RJ Hooper on Facebook.

Resharing it on Twitter, the official handle of ‘Now This News’ added a detailed caption stating, “Have you ever seen a waterfall flow UPWARDS? Well, thanks to this drone footage, now you have. This jaw-dropping moment was a result of strong winds in Ivins, Utah. ‘Seriously the most incredible day for such unique conditions!’ wrote drone photographer RJ Hooper on Facebook.”

Watch:

Have you ever seen a waterfall flow UPWARDS? Well, thanks to this drone footage, now you have. This jaw-dropping moment was a result of strong winds in Ivins, Utah. ‘Seriously the most incredible day for such unique conditions!’ wrote drone photographer RJ Hooper on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/xyrmOxXWIg — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 25, 2023



Adding more about the phenomenon, Hopper noted that his drone struggled against the 60 mph winds over the cliff edge. “In the last 20 years, I can only remember a couple of times the waterfalls in Kayenta (Utah) flowed backwards. My drone struggled against the 60 mph wind over the cliff edge,” he wrote.

The video has grabbed the attention of many who shared their amazed reactions in Hooper’s comment section.

A user wrote. “Wow! This is amazing work. It looks like something from National Geographic”, while another user wrote, “The red rock formations around Kayenta are gorgeous on their own but your drone captures views I’ve never seen. Then the waterfalls are going backwards!?! Beautiful!”

“That’s breathtaking. I love the upwards waterfalls. So glad you didn’t lose your drone, the wind was intense today”, a third user commented.

It is pertinent to note that such phenomena are observed in many other parts of the world as well in countries like Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom and India. This happens majorly due to strong gusts of winds or heavy monsoons.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.