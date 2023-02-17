Nature can be fascinating in a lot of ways and so do the creatures living on the planet. Speaking of which, there are several instances where birds in large numbers were spotted exhibiting strange behaviours out of their natural order. From showing strange behaviour just before Turkey was jolted by a powerful earthquake to thousands of crows gathering on a Japanese island, some videos of birds and their strange activities have recently gone viral. Joining the bandwagon, another video from a northern Mexican city has caught the internet’s attention where birds in large numbers were seen falling from the sky to their death.

The video was captured by a security camera just at the moment when hundreds of yellow-headed blackbirds suddenly fell from the sky and hit the pavement in Mexico’s Cuauhtémoc city. In a longer version of the video, some of the birds were seen lying dead on the pavement, while some recovered from the fall and flew away.

While the incident took place last year in February, the video continues to surface time and again, leaving people astonished over such behaviour.

Take a look:

Can anyone explain what is happening here? pic.twitter.com/ZHrU3nkkEY — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) February 16, 2023

Notably, the exact cause for the birds’ sudden fall is yet to be known as authorities are suspecting multiple reasons. In the meantime, social media users also took to the comment section and shared their reactions. Some also shared clips of similar incidents.

Check some reactions:

It’s a crow bomb. Crows get bored and try to give a nice scare by crashing to the ground with great speed and spread out. They have a laugh or two and then fly away. This is quite common. — Ed Russo (@EdRussoWX) February 17, 2023

That is what happens when one bird in the front stops to tie his shoe — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) February 16, 2023

Notably, a similar kind of incident was recently reported in Honshu, a Japanese island near Kyoto. The video shows hundreds of crows mysteriously gathering on the streets for no reason whatsoever. While authorities couldn’t figure out the logic behind the same, such behaviour by birds and animals is usually considered indicative of the onset of a natural disaster. Speaking of which, one such video recently came up from Turkey where a flock of birds was seen flying chaotically just before the powerful earthquake struck the country leaving behind a trail of destruction.

