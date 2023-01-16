Viral video: Scuba diver rescues trapped fish from plastic bag under the ocean

One of the most concerning issues that we are facing today is plastic pollution. As per reports, at least 14 million tons of plastic is dumped in the oceans, thus contributing to up to 80 per cent of marine debris. Unnecessary human activities have increased the levels of plastic waste which eventually ends up in the water and is further carried away, leaving thousands of marine species affected. This plastic waste has already entered the marine food chain and also results in severe injuries and even the death of animals. With that said, a video making rounds on the internet show the concerning case of plastic pollution.

The video shows how a scuba diver rescued a fish which got trapped in a plastic bag. The video begins with the diver spotting a small fish lying on the ocean bed in a helpless state and struggling for air. Later, when he picks it up, we can see the fish is actually trapped inside a plastic bag. Coming to its rescue, the diver immediately released the fish, making it free in the end.

Mike Hudema, a climate campaigner, shared the video on his Twitter handle and added a caption that reads, “This Diver rescues a fish trapped in plastic. Countless marine animals get trapped in plastic waste we discard. Even the smallest plastic packaging is deadly underwater. It’s time to end plastic pollution. This boxing day. Buy less.”

Watch:

This Diver rescues a fish trapped in plastic. Countless marine animals get trapped in plastic waste we discard. Even the smallest plastic packaging is deadly underwater. It’s time to end plastic pollution. This boxing day. Buy less.#ActOnClimate #ocean vid @PearlProtectors pic.twitter.com/iAWiySEChS — Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) December 26, 2022



People reacted to the video and shared their views on the same. While some raised environmental concerns about plastic waste, a section of people also lauded the diver’s heartwarming efforts.

A user wrote, “Also, let’s discard things where they belong. Not the environment”. Another individual commented, “I’ll stop using plastic bags. As much as I like plastic things, seeing the effects of plastic on that fish makes the decision easy.” “That was so kind. What a good person,” a third person wrote.

The video has amassed over 60,000 views and the number keeps increasing.

