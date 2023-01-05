The crime rate in various Brazilian towns continues to remain on the rise with multiple incidents of violence being reported on a daily basis, indicating the elevation rate in crimes. While violent crimes such as murders and robberies are among the highest reported cases in Brazil, street crimes are also witnessed quite frequently in several places. Speaking of which, one such incident of a possible case of street robbery has gone viral but for a different reason. The video of the incident is an example of how ‘Karma’ works as we see a thief get hit by a truck immediately after looting a person.

Shared on Twitter by a handle named ‘Instant Karma’, the video seems to have been taken from the CCTV footage of the area during nighttime. As the clip plays, we can spot a person standing on the street while the robber approaches from the front and pounces on the target with a motive to loot. Just at that moment, a vehicle passing by stops, and another person steps out to help the victim.

However, as the robber manages to flee from the spot, he ends up getting hit by a truck.

Watch:

For wanting to rob someone in Brasil! pic.twitter.com/5NUu0pM7Td — Instant Karma (@Instantregretss) January 2, 2023

While we are not sure if the thief was injured, the truck’s sudden arrival on the road did avert the man’s robbery attempt. In the meantime, social media users also reacted to the video and shared divided views on the same. While some lauded the timely action of the truck driver, some called out for charging the truck driver for attempted murder.

A user wrote, “Well unless the law in Brazil is different. That’s attempted murder by the truck driver. Thief gets charged with attempted robbery while the truck driver gets charged with attempted murder even if he had good intentions”, while another person wrote, “My ask: why did it take so long for the dude to get out of the car? He pretty much waited until the guy was starting to run to get out and chase him.”

A person commented, “Watch the video carefully again. In this video, we see a pure coincidence. The truck driver was driving at high speed and avoiding a collision with a car in front. And the robber accidentally got under the wheels himself. So to speak, he did a good deed.”

