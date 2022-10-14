Viral video: Restaurant server saves life of customer choking on food

Thanks to the internet, sometimes heroes, who emerge among common people when emergencies arise, never go unnoticed. Mishaps and accidents, which might even cost a person his life, take place in a split second. Therefore, being present around the occurrence, spotting it, and acting on the same before it’s too late, takes not only courage but also a sharp presence of mind. However, rarely such acts are caught on camera because they happen in splits of seconds. Just like this restaurant server saved a life of a customer choking, but fortunately, her act of bravery was caught on the CCTV footage of the restaurant. The incident came to light after an official Instagram page of good news shared it online and it started buzzing over the internet.

According to the caption of the video, the server was identified as Lacy Guptill, who after noticing that a customer was choking on food got him into the Heimlich maneuver. The caption of the video read, “Restaurant server saves a customer’s life when she noticed he was choking on food. ‘Lacy Guptill got the man into the Heimlich maneuver, something she learned years ago while training as an EMT eventually working as a dispatcher. Guptill also taught first aid and CPR. Got the man into the Heimlich maneuver, something she learned years ago while training as an EMT and eventually working as a dispatcher. Guptill also taught first aid and CPR.’”

In the video, a man can be sitting with three teenagers, who look like his children. After a moment the man seems to feel uneasy, witnessing that the girl with specs asks the boy next to him to pat his back.



The kid can be seen continuously patting his back when Lacy came to their table to ask if they need anything. And at that very moment, she noticed that in reality, the man was choking. Lacy was quick to get the man on his feet and started giving abdominal thrust, which is part of the Heimlich maneuver. While the internet is lauding Lacy for her bravery, several users wondered that while the man was choking, how come his kids remained so calm? One user commented, “Is it me? Or does everyone at the lunch table seem so calm?” Another commented, “How was Noone else at the table freaking out or yelling for help?? They were all calm…so weird. But good on the server for noticing!”

So far, the video has been played more than 17 lakh times and has garnered over 1.5 lakh likes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.