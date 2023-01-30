From a person saving someone’s life to motivating users with the tale of someone’s struggles, there is no dearth of videos on the internet that leaves you highly inspired by the end of the day. Moreover, such incidences and videos set the internet ablaze, and make the brave soul in the clip a sensation overnight. Continuing the trajectory of keeping its users inspired, once again the internet has brought a hero in limelight. It all began when a woman lost consciousness while driving, and a brave heart risked his own life to save her. While the internet is singing praises for the man, identified as Adolfo Molina, who was the only one to rush for help amidst several passersby. Now, another driver caught the entire incident on his phone and the footage is making rounds on the internet.

The incident came to light after a Twitter page called Good News Movement took to the micro-blogging site to drop the video earlier today. As per the caption of the video, the incident took place on route 93 of Massachusetts, where the driver lost consciousness and ended up veering off the road. While sharing the video, the page wrote in the caption, “Adolfo Molina noticed a car that veered off the road after the driver lost consciousness last week on Rt 93 in MA. He instinctively ran across lanes, risking his life, to try and save her and avoid a bigger disaster.”

The clip opens by showing a car moving on the side of the road, which is covered with snow. While the vehicle wasn’t speeding, several cars could be seen moving on the road, but none stopped to help. As the video opens, the text on the clip reads, “Man risks life to save woman, who lost consciousness at wheel.” Then within a few seconds, Adolfo can be seen running across the road to reach the four-wheeler and help the woman. The moment he reaches near the vehicle, he can be seen trying to open the door, which is locked from the inside. While he continuously ran along with the car, in a bid to help the woman, he didn’t succeed in opening the door. Adolfo can also be seen seeking help, but sadly none came.

Although the video has an abrupt ending, wherein Adolfo can be seen continuously running after the car, taking to the comments section of their own page, the user revealed that eventually, the police came to the rescue of the woman. The comment read, “Police were able to arrive shortly to stop the car and get her immediate medical attention.”

Taking to the comments section the user also revealed that originally the video was shared by Adolfo on his own Instagram account. While sharing the video Adolfo wrote the caption in Spanish, which is roughly translated to, “Allow me to always be an instrument of you my lord if I am given the opportunity to help again I will do it again.”

One user commented, “You’re an angel here on earth. I hope every blessing is bestowed upon you.” Another wrote, “Well done buddy. You should be so proud of yourself. We are so proud of you.”



