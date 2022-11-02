Viral video: Man dressed as 'security guard' joins cheerleading squad to show off his dancing moves

Not every day do you see a security guard joining a group of cheerleaders for entertaining the audience with his smooth moves on the ground. However, this was the case recently at the Neyland Stadium where a football match was organised between the University of Tennessee against the University of Kentucky. Before the game would start, the dance team from the University of Tennessee took to the ground and was seen performing. However, it came as a surprise for the crowd when a person dressed up as a security guard suddenly joined the cheerleaders and further displayed his dancing skills.

While his dance moves and energy received loud applause from the crowd, a video of the incident has also won viral on the internet and has been shared widely on social media. “Fans at a Tennessee Volunteers football game were treated to a killer routine when a ‘security guard’ on the field busted some moves with the university’s dance squad,” the caption read.

Watch the video here:

Fans at a Tennessee Volunteers football game were treated to a killer routine when a ‘security guard’ on the field busted some moves with the university’s dance squad 🕺🎶 pic.twitter.com/lhUM6a0q5T — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 2, 2022



In the video shared by Now This News, you can see the man identified as Michael Galyean posing as a security guard in front of the cheerleading girls, further blocking the audience from watching the dance. However, as the man collides with one of the dancers, he is asked to move from the ground.

The man, while taking everyone by surprise, suddenly joins in and starts dancing by matching steps with the squad.

It is pertinent to note that while the people were quite impressed by his dance moves as the man comes out really clean and groovy, he later finishes off his performance with style and further raises his hands in the air to accept the appreciation.

Many took to the comment section and shared their views.

A user wrote, “This was staged! … just a hunch … still REALLY enjoyed the show!”, while another commented, “Sweet”.

