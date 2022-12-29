Animal videos go viral quickly on the internet as they are one of the most amusing creatures around us and entertain people with their antics. While we usually watch videos of dogs, cats, and some wild animals, and also birds at times, now a video of a llama is making rounds on the internet and has grabbed the attention of social media users for all the right reasons.

The incident from the US state of Virginia shows how a wandering llama led a team of police to a tricky chase before they could ‘wrangle’ her back. The video shows how both the animal as well as the police made untiring efforts to beat each other and it caught the attention of a number of people in the neighborhood.

A video of the entire episode has been shared on Instagram by ‘Now This News’ from the night-vision footage recorded in the body cameras worn by the police officers.

As the video plays on, we can see the officers of the Fairfax County Police Department chasing the llama in the dark while the animal continues to run around to escape them. The video shows the entire chase which further ends with the officers eventually catching the llama with a rope to be taken to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)



Notably, a team of the police department rushed to catch the llama after she was spotted running on the loose at the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road. The video of the chase was also shared by the police department on Facebook with a caption reading, “Always ready to give chase when a suspect flees, our officers and animal protection police (APP) encountered a nimble, furry suspect on Sunday night.” The police also informed that the animal was later transported to the shelter safely.

Later, the shelter also shared a photo of the llama from its barn, further adding that the animal’s owner has also been found and will be picking her up soon.

In the meantime, the video has gone viral and amassed several views and likes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.