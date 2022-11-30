Viral video: Iranian actors, directors stage silent protest without headscarves

At the time when Iran has been jolted by one of the biggest protests in years following the sudden death of a 22-year-old woman in the country’s police custody, people across the country have taken to the street launching widespread protests against the government as well as the morality police. People have been accusing the police of killing the woman, Mahsa Amini by torturing her in custody which further led to her death. While people from all walks of life, including men and women, are hugely participating in the large street demonstrations, it has also grabbed the attention of people in other countries. Many came out in support and voiced their opinion in solidarity with the Iranian people.

Amid these, while Iranian cinema figures were already under pressure even before Amini’s death, this has escalated leading to more pressure on them. However, coming out strong, many celebrities also supported the protests. One such gesture was recently made by a group of actors and filmmakers who came together and displayed a ‘silent’ protest in regard to the ongoing turmoil in Iran.

Shared by Iranian actress Soheila Golestani, the video shows her standing in the middle while many other actors, actresses, and film professionals joined in to stand together while facing the camera. Notably, none of the females wore hijabs or headscarves, thus breaking one of the mandatory norms imposed by the Iranian government for women. Besides, all of them were dressed in black outfits.

Check the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soheila Golestani (@soheilagolestani)



She also added a caption in Iranian language which roughly translates to, “The show is over and the truth has exposed our real heroes, the nameless people. We don’t line out our mistakes. Again we practice and we learn… There are countless ways and hope for a new day, a lot.”

In the meantime, as soon as the video was posted, many people took to the comment and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “My heart skipped a beat when I saw you. Now seventy days have passed and the performance has the meaning of freedom. All women, all life, all freedom are in these eyes.”

Another user commented, “How beautiful and how powerful. Well done.” The video has been shared widely and has grabbed the attention of many.

