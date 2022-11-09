Viral video: Indian family receives warm welcome in Pakistan with biryani party

A heartwarming video of an Indian family being greeted by a local resident in Pakistan has now gone viral on social media. Known for the challenging ties between both countries, the video has left people delighted and impressed. Notably, an Indian family recently went to Pakistan for their daughter’s tennis match. However, to their surprise, the family was given a warm welcome by a local resident named Tahir Khan and further was also thrown a biryani party. The video of the same was also shared on Twitter by a user named Ihtisham Ul Haq who noted that his friend Tahir Khan was the one who gave the family a lift and then made the pleasant gesture.

Taking to the caption, the user also narrated the entire incident and further shared the interaction between both Tahir Khan and the family. “I want my Indian friends & followers to watch this video. An Indian family who’re visiting Pakistan for his daughter’s tennis match in Islamabad. They met a good friend of mine Tahir Khan and asked for a lift. They shared their experience in the video. This is Pakistan in real”, the caption read.

Watch the video here:

I want my Indian friends & followers to watch this video. An Indian family who’re visiting Pakistan for his daughter’s tennis match in Islamabad. They met a good friend of mine Tahir Khan & asked for a lift. They’ve shared their experience in the video. This is Pakistan in real✌️ pic.twitter.com/S7VBrQawss — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 8, 2022



As we hear the interaction between the family and Tahir Khan, it started after the Indian man along with his family took a lift from the local. While traveling in the car, the man can be heard talking about his purpose for visiting Pakistan stating that he comes from Hyderabad and will be attending an ongoing international tennis tournament in Islamabad. His daughter is to compete with the Pakistani players in the event.

Furthermore, in another clip, all of them were seen sitting at an open restaurant and having biryani which was a treat by Tahir Khan.

While the video has won the hearts of many, people also took to the comment section and shared their responses. A user wrote, “Both countries are sweet, it’s just a matter of politics”, while another commented, “Good to see.”

A third user wrote, “I can vouch for the same hospitality given to my uncle when he went to Lahore in 2018 …no shopkeeper charged him once he said he’s from India….people’s friendship will always continue…cricket banter will also. LOL.”

