Viral video exhibits rare Glass octopus in all its glory

Apart from bringing along the festive season and being the month of Halloween, October also celebrates an exotic and exquisite marine mollusk- the octopus. These aquatic animals are so striking in nature that one whole day in October celebrates them, and that is 8 October which is celebrated as World Octopus Day across the globe. While the special day has passed, it seems that social media is still celebrating the existence of this eight-legged creature and isn’t over it, or why else a video featuring one species of octopus will make rounds on the internet still. Yes, you read that right. A Twitter page has recently shared a video featuring a magnificent glass octopus, which not only looks breathtaking but also opens up your eyes and mind to unexplored segments of aquatic life.

There is no denying the fact that marine life is full of surprises and over 80 per cent of the ocean remains unexplored to date, which results in humans being baffled after witnessing the secrets of the deep sea. Therefore, continuing the very same trajectory, the internet has this time brought forth an octopus that stands correct to its name in all literal sense, with its glass-like transparency. The glass octopus is almost transparent like glass, with its nerves, eyes, and digestive tract being illuminated like stars. The glass octopus, which is also known as Vitreledonella richardi, can be seen swimming peacefully in the video. As the camera moves closer to it, the viewers can also see its eyes and brains. The caption of the video revealed that these creatures are found in the deepest part of the sea, where sunlight can’t reach.

While sharing the video, the Twitter page wrote in the caption, “The glass octopus (Vitreledonella richardi) is a very rarely seen cephalopod found in tropical and subtropical waters around the world. These beautiful creatures are found in the deep sea where sunlight doesn’t reach.”

Happy belated #WorldOctopusDay! 🐙 The glass octopus (Vitreledonella richardi) is a very rarely seen cephalopod found in tropical and subtropical waters around the world. These beautiful creatures are found in the deep sea where sunlight doesn’t reach. Video by @SchmidtOcean pic.twitter.com/fXgYPYDSUG — The Oxygen Project (@TheOxygenProj) October 9, 2022



For those who don’t know, World Octopus Day is observed to celebrate the existence of such majestic eight-legged animals. On this day, nature and wildlife enthusiasts make sure that they contribute to the well-being of all species of octopus and their habitat.

