Viral video: Dog joins wedding couple in their dance; Watch what happened next
A video of a canine joining a newly-wedded couple on the dais in their first dance has gone viral on social media and garnered more than 71,000 views
Dogs have been considered a loving companion of humans since centuries. These furry angels do anything to grab your attention right from the moment they enter your life. But what if your furry friend steals all the attention on your wedding day.
A video of a canine joining a newly-wedded couple on the dais in their first dance has gone viral on social media and garnered more than 71,000 views.
In the video clip, the newlywed couple was seen dancing together and enjoying every moment of it. The groom in a black tuxedo and his bride in a white off-shoulder gown looked happy together as everyone cheered them. It was their evening until their furry friend, in a tuxedo, decided to interrupt their private moment. The people who gathered for the wedding were seen laughing and cheering for the trio.
Watch the video here
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXGapZWI_7m/?
The adorable video has gone viral on social media and people poured love for the newlywed couple and their furry friend.
This is not the only time when the video of a pet dog stealing the limelight at a wedding has gone viral.
In May this year, a video of a dog matching his steps with the newly-wed couple also went viral on social media. The video begins with a newly-wed couple dancing to the song Perfect by Ed Sheeran when their furry friend intruded into their dance by standing up on his hind legs and giving the couple his front paws to dance with them. The video garnered over 21,000 views.
Watch the video here
https://www.reddit.com/r/aww/comments/nme8ne/hey_dont_forget_me/
Similarly, a video of two dogs dressing as bride and groom went viral on social media in July this year. In the video, a male dog can be seen donning a turban along with a garland around his neck. Whereas, female dog can be seen wearing earrings and dupatta along with other decorative items.
Watch the video here
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CRVZn4BnznF/?
