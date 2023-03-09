Turkey and Syria are still reeling from the devastating earthquake that struck the region last month. Despite the widespread death and destruction in the area, several heart-warming stories of animals being rescued days after the disaster have been making the headlines. Now, adding to the list is a clip of a dog and three new-born puppies being pulled out of a building’s rubble a month after the tremors. A Doberman named Sila was rescued from the basement of a collapsed building in Turkey’s Hatay province. The dog came out of the debris with three new-born pups in tow. The miraculous rescue has won hearts online.

According to a Daily Mail report, Sila’s owner Kadir Keyifli had asked local rescue teams to look for the canine under the rubble, but no one was able to clear the debris. On Monday, a regional animal rescue team called Meyako cleared the wreckage to find Sila. Not only did they discover the two-and-a-half year old dog in good condition, they also found she had given birth to three pups. The animals were transported to the city of Adana for treatment.

A video by ABC News shows the rescue workers making a way through the rubble to enter the basement, where they discovered Sila and her pups. They then safely transported the animals out of the wreckage, with the puppies being carried in a basket. The final few seconds of the clip show the Doberman and her babies receiving treatment at the hospital.

The video was shared with the caption, “Last month’s catastrophic earthquake trapped doberman Sila in the basement of a collapsed building in Turkey. When an animal rescue team was finally able to reach her one month later, she emerged from the rubble—with three new-born pups in tow.”

Watch:

The video garnered a lot of appreciative responses, with many users calling the dogs’ survival a “miracle”. “God bless! Hope they have their family to welcome them,” wrote one user. “Look how thin mom is! She kept the babies alive with everything she had,” another commented.

According to Sila’s owner, the dog survived and was able to give birth due to a large bag of dog food which was left in the basement.

The earthquake in Turkey and Syria has left over 50,000 people dead and over 850,000 children homeless, as per the United Nations.

