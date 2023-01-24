A 22-year-old diver survived a terrifying underwater accident after he was pulled out to sea by a strong current in waters off the Gulf Stream while diving over miles from the Florida Keys on 19 January.

The diver was miraculously rescued by his family after remaining in the shark-infested water for three long hours. The diver Dylan Gartenmayer’s family had launched a search operation to find him.

A video of the dramatic search and rescue by Dylan’s family was earlier shared on TikTok and now on Instagram by ‘Now This News’ and is already grabbing quite traction.

Watch:

In the video, we can see his family desperately trying to trace him and further jumping in excitement after locating him in the water. Later, they pulled him inside the boat and were seen getting overwhelmed and emotional.

What exactly happened?

As reported by The Daily Mail, Dylan along with his two friends went for a final dive around the West Sambo Reef when he got caught in a current that drew him below the surface and spat him around a mile away. Dylan’s friends who managed to save themselves immediately notified the US Coast Guard and his family, prompting them to launch an immediate search operation before the sun sets in.

It was around three hours from the time he went missing in the shark-infested water, while his family rigorously searched for him. His family finally found him floating near a reef and managed to rescue him safely.

Speaking on the same, the diver shared his feelings after he heard the sound of his grandfather’s boat while he waited hopelessly for someone to come with help. “I was observing the sun go down with fishing baits already washing up around me, grabbing the attention of sharks. While I tried using the buoys to keep my body far from the water, I was already feeling a chill as my hands and toes were starting to feel numb” he added.

