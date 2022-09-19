Flying cars is a dream of many which have just been the stuff of science fiction as shown in films and fictitious videos. Being able to fly easily to work or any nearby places sounds equally fun and a big time-saviour in this fast-moving world, where people are struggling with traffic on a daily basis. However, now the dream can soon become true and further be implemented in reality. Many who have been dreaming about travelling in flying cars in near future will be happy to know about a development regarding the same from China where scientists have made successful attempts to make vehicles float in the air. Yes! You have heard it right.

It was during an experiment done by a group of Chinese researchers at the Southwest Jiaotong University in Chengdu, in China’s Sichuan province where they performed a road test for modified passenger cars that used magnets to make the vehicles float in the air. The video of the same was also shared on Twitter by a Chinese journalist to which he added the caption, “A maglev vehicle technology test saw a 2.8-tonne car float 35 millimeters above the road and run on a highway in Jiangsu, east China. A permanent magnet array was installed for levitation.”

Watch the video:

A #maglev vehicle technology test saw a 2.8-tonne car float 35 millimeters above the road and run on a highway in #Jiangsu, east China. A permanent magnet array was installed for levitation. pic.twitter.com/7vWc8TvJpn — QinduoXu (@QinduoXu) September 12, 2022

Since then, the video has gone viral on social media. It has been viewed over 16,900 times with over 400 likes and several retweets. Many also took to the comment section to share their views regarding the fresh development.

Check reactions:

Impressive — Habtex (@SelamAbyssinia) September 14, 2022

Well, there is the issue with steering the car but at least this is something on the progress of floating cars. It's a shame this is done in China... — Victor Gil (@valejandria) September 14, 2022



https://twitter.com/Jemimah314159/status/1570222634587291649

Questions, questions: How does it move? How does it not move? How does it turn? How does it go straight? Inquiring minds want to know. — James, the much lesser (@Jemimah314159) September 15, 2022



'One of the cars reached the speed of 230kmph': Researchers

Does my head in , do you get seasick , how do you control speed , braking , let alone steerage …. — vaughnthommo (@vaughnthommo) September 15, 2022

According to the Chinese news agency, Xinhua, during the testing, around 8 sedan cars were made to float at least 35 mm above the rail with the use of magnetic levitation technology and one of them also reached the speed of 230 kmph, thus leading the team surprised.

While the researchers clarified that the tests were done to understand high-speed driving safety measures, they further also added that if successful, the use of magnetic levitation can also result in lower energy consumption and greater range.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.