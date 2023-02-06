When it comes to our daily lives, we meet and interact with innumerable people at various places. However, what defines a person is his/her behaviour or attitude toward others, irrespective of their background or profession. Speaking of which, it is quite important to learn about respecting others by remaining conscious of their emotions and treating them right. Even a ‘good morning’ wish or a smile can cheer up things for someone having a bad day. However, there are also some people who intentionally/unintentionally end up hurting others.

One such incident recently came to the fore in China where a female attendant at a petrol pump broke into tears after having a hurtful encounter with a car owner. Originally shared on Reddit, a video of the incident is going viral on social media and has left a huge section of social media users disappointed.

The clip starts with a black Mercedes car stopping by a gas station for refuelling. Fulfilling her duties, a female attendant promptly filled the car with petrol and further proceeded to take the payment. However, to her shock, the car owner in a very disrespectful manner threw the cash on the ground for her to pick up. Without the protest, the woman goes on to pick up the notes, only to later break into tears while the car leaves the station.

Watch:



Reacting to the video, people took to the comment section and slammed the car owner for his behaviour. A user wrote, “This is so disheartening. Seeing her wipe away her tears….how do people live with themselves treating someone this way?”, while another noted, “The way people treat service workers tells you almost everything you need to know about them.”

“It shows people’s true character when you see how they treat those less fortunate than themselves,” a third user commented. An individual also reacted to the clip, stating that the incident took place in China’s Sichuan province, where the driver deliberately threw the money on the ground.

So far, the video has racked up several reactions and 98 percent upvotes on Reddit.

