A pet cockatiel named Leo is currently trending on the internet. The reason? His ability to mimic songs. Leo has become a social media sensation due to his talent for whistling along to classic tunes. In a video, the parrot can be seen mimicking iconic songs like September by Earth, Wind & Fire, The Addams Family and Hunger Games themes and Jingle Bells. The clip features a montage of the bird whistling various tunes, with pitch perfect accuracy. The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of Now This News.

The clip was shared with the caption, “A pet cockatiel named Leo is going viral for its ability to mimic songs like ‘September,’ ‘The Addams Family’ theme, the national anthem, and Christmas carols.”

The video has garnered over 12,000 views so far. Many users have expressed their admiration for the bird and said they wanted a pet just like him.

According to a report in The Independent, the bird was originally a rescue. He was adopted by Scarlett, 41, and her teenage daughter Kassi, who live in Utah’s Salt Lake City, when he was just three months old. According to his owners, the parrot was named after Leo Valdez, a character from Rick Riordan’s book series ‘The Heroes of Olympus’.

The cockatiel has his own Instagram account where he can be seen displaying his musical abilities in several videos. In one clip, the parrot can be humming the Hunger Games theme song while perched on his owner’s shoulder.

In another video, the bird was spotted bobbing his head along to Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill. The song was featured in season 4 of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things.

Leo is not the only bird to have grabbed the internet’s attention in the past few days. A few days ago, a parrot went viral after it grabbed a family’s GoPro and flew away with it. The camera recorded the bird’s entire flight before it was dropped on the ground. The incident took place in New Zealand’s South Island.

