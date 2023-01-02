Viral video: As economy tumbles, Pakistanis come up with deadly plastic gas bags

The gruesome scenario of Pakistan’s dwindling economy is no hidden secret. With each passing day, the neighbouring country is reeling under the heft of its crumbling finances. From historic rates of inflation, jacked up petroleum prices to depleting gas reserves and devalued currency, it won’t be wrong to say that the citizens of Pakistan have been bearing the brunt of their governments’ failed policies, which have failed to provide its people with basic amenities. As inflation is skyrocketing in the nation, citizens, in a bid to cut short their expenses, are ending up experimenting with risky methods. The situation has become so extreme that people are compelled to use plastic bags to fulfil their LPG (cooking gas) needs. Yes, you read that right. The internet has brought forth a video, which reveals that the stock of cooking gas cylinders witnessed a dip, forcing the vendors to cut short the supply, and this led people to store plastic bags to store LPG.

According to various media reports, the appalling video belongs to Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In the viral video, two kids can be seen carrying a couple of giant white plastic bags, which look nothing less than the mini cylindrical version of a hot air balloon, The plastic balloons are allegedly filled with cooking gas. The opening of the balloon is tied with a rope, held by the kids. The now-viral video was shared by a Twitter user, with the caption, “In Pakistan, the practice of using gas packed in plastic bags instead of cylinders for cooking has increased. Gas is sold by filling bags inside the shops connected to the gas pipeline network. People use it in the kitchen with the help of a small electric suction pump.” Clearly, it is nothing less than a life-threatening trick, as the plastic balloons can be seen being dragged on the road, increasing the chances of holes and leakage.

In Pakistan, the practice of using gas packed in plastic bags instead of cylinders for cooking has increased. Gas is sold by filling bags inside the shops connected to the gas pipeline network. People use it in the kitchen with the help of a small electric suction pump.#pkmb pic.twitter.com/e1DpNp20Ku — R Singh…🤸🤸 (@lonewolf_singh) December 31, 2022



Needless to say, the video left the internet stunned. Several users took to the comments section to express their shock, while a few questioned the authenticity of the video.



Reportedly, citizens in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa haven’t been provided with gas connections since 2007. The province’s Hangu city has been kept deprived of gas connections for the last two years. This is after the gas that is carried by the pipeline remains unrepaired ever since it broke down.

