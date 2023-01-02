Viral video: Truck driver’s presence of mind saves lives of biker, his companion

There is not even a single day when we don’t hear about rash driving and grave road accidents turning out fatal. While the common reason behind such accidents is not following proper road discipline and rules on the roads, it is also the credit of some careless bikers and drivers who willingly violate safety rules and risk the lives of themselves and others.

Speaking of which, a video is now making rounds on the internet and proves why accidents actually happen and who is actually to be held responsible for them. In accidents involving big and small vehicles, while people usually accuse the bigger ones of taking over the smaller ones and causing an accident, this video says otherwise.

Shared on Twitter, the clip recorded from the front of a truck shows how a bike stood abruptly in the middle of the road and came up suddenly in front of it. Luckily, the truck driver’s attentive driving and quick actions prevented a grave accident and saved the lives of the biker and his companion.

As the video begins, we can see a normal road with a truck moving in front while another one remains in the back. It is suddenly at an intersection where the first truck takes a sharp right turn to prevent hitting the bike in the middle of the road. Unaware of the bike, the second truck managed to hit the ABS beforehand and stopped just before the bike.

Watch:

Close call.

Attentive driver and ABS saves the day. pic.twitter.com/G0m19SG7Pd — RushLane (@rushlane) January 1, 2023



While it is clearly commendable on the part of the truck driver who averted a major accident, the bike riders seemed not much bothered. Besides being in the middle of the road, the two also had no helmets on.

Who do you think is at fault here?

As soon as the video was shared, people in the comment section slammed the bikers for their careless attitude on the road. A user wrote, “This is so common in UP Bikers don’t wear helmets and drive like this And the worst is they don’t even accept that they r wrong”, while another person wrote, “Thank the Truck driver, Mr Foolish Two wheeler. You would have been just a piece of police statistics. Let’s blame the roadmaker for this narrow miss…!!”

The video has also grabbed several views and likes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.