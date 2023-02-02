A male humpback whale was found beached at New York’s Lido Beach on Monday. The 41-feet tall whale was found by beach officials on the morning of 30 January. The whale was dead at the time it was discovered. According to a NBC report, the animal showed no obvious signs of trauma, and the cause of death could not be determined initially. Videos circulating on social media show the whale lying on the beach with crowds gathered around it. According to local reports, this was the tenth whale to wash ashore on the Atlantic coast of New York and New Jersey in the last two months.

A report by Now This News, quoted Don Clavin, Supervisor of Hempstead Town as saying, “We haven’t had a whale wash up on the shores here for probably about five years. This is, by far, the largest we have seen on these shorelines in over a decade.”

He added that his town was working with federal and state authorities on the matter. A team had shifted the whale’s body to avoid the next high tide.

As per a CBS report, the whale was identified as Luna. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had been tracking him since the early 1980s.

Senior scientist Jooke Robbins told the media outlet that Luna has been spending more time off the tip of Nova Scotia in recent years. He added that at this time of the year, humpback whales migrate to the Caribbean as it’s the mating season. According to him, Luna should have been on his way down south.

“What we’re seeing is there are a few more whales in the northern waters than there often are at this time of year,” Robbins said. “We’re not sure what the reason is.”

A necropsy team said on Tuesday evening that initial findings indicated that the mammal was likely killed by a vessel strike.

The NOAA has reported 178 humpback whale strandings across 13 Atlantic states since 2016. The agency has labelled the deaths an “unusual mortality event” and added that the matter is still under investigation.

As per Now This News, many local leaders are questioning if offshore wind energy is the reason behind some of these beachings. However, a NOAA official has denied any linkages. “There are no known connections between any of these offshore wind activities and any whale strandings, regardless of species,” the official said.

