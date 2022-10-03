We sometimes end up on the side of the internet where we get to witness bizarre dishes. After butter chicken golgappas and gulab jamun burgers, ‘Dabeli Fondue’ is the latest bizarre fusion dish to grace our timelines. This dish is the fusion of Gujarati street food dabeli and a Swiss melted cheese dish called fondue. A picture of the dish shows a bowl filled with spicy curry instead of the typical melted cheese. Some bit-sized pieces of crispy bread are placed near the container. The photo of the bizarre dabeli fondue was shared with the caption, “Switzerland: Neutrality is a core element of our foreign policy – we haven’t been at war with another country since 1815. India: Let us test your commitment to that principle”.

Have a look at this tweet here:

https://twitter.com/smugdekar/status/1575864640558419968

The picture attracted a wide range of different reactions. Plenty of users in the comment section mentioned some other bizarre dishes that they had come across. A person wrote, “There’s a Dosa with dry fruits mixed with mashed potatoes.”

https://twitter.com/memebooda/status/1576130758569119744

Many found the dish disgusting.

https://twitter.com/dollyaswani_/status/1576084808698302467

Some users were shocked to see the fusion dish.

https://twitter.com/oye_shukla/status/1576140285335449600

Some sarcastically wrote that at least people didn’t grate cheese on it.

https://twitter.com/nlasl18/status/1576101435464306690

The internet is filled with bizarre fusion of dishes. A video of chocolate rajkachori was also shared on Instagram recently. In the shared clip, the sweet curd is whisked with chocolate sauce, and put all over the stuffed kachori. Rather than using the green and red chutney as topping, more chocolate sauce is added.

Watch this clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thegreatindianfoodie (@thegreatindianfoodie)



Similarly, a video of strawberry and blueberry samosas was shared on Instagram some days ago. The caption of the clip said that these snacks could be eaten as dessert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burning Spices🌶🔥 (@burning_spices)



These samosas are available at Samosa Hub (Delhi) as per the caption.

