The internet is a place where you’ll find all sorts of weird and bizarre stuff from all over the world. People are often seen carrying out strange antics in videos, that often go viral and easily catch everyone’s attention. One such video has come up from Canada’s Toronto, where a man was seen using a snake as a weapon to attack another man during a street fight. According to media reports, the incident took place last week in the Dundas Street West and Manning Avenue area where two men were seen fighting off against each other. A video of their fight also went viral on social media.

Shared on Twitter by a page named Crazy Clips, the video shows the duo fighting off each other in the middle of the road. As their fight escalated, one of them started swinging a snake to attack the other person, who continued defending himself. Shortly after that, a police vehicle can be spotted pulling over as officers intervened and made the men lie down on the street. The snake on the other hand can be seen slithering away.

Watch:

“Dude uses his pet snake as a weapon during street fight in Toronto,” the caption of the video read. The Toronto Police also released a statement informing that they received a call about a man who was reportedly threatening people with a python snake.

“There was a physical altercation and the man used the python to attack the victim,” the statement added.

As per the report, the accused has been identified as 45-year-old Laurenio Avila. He has been charged with assault with a weapon and causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal and currently remains in custody.

Reactions to the video

As soon as the video was shared, social media users took to the comment section and criticised the act. Many also called out the man for abusing the snake.

A user wrote, “Every man that tells you that he wouldn’t hurt an animal, does this”, while another one wrote, “I am not a fan of snakes but I feel bad for it. Hopefully it was ok. Also, why was he just walking around with a snake?”

“Animal abuse. I feel sick about people that keep snakes and birds as pets. It’s sickening, and this man needs to be prosecuted for abuse of that snake. I hate people,” a user commented.

The video has so far amassed over 14 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

