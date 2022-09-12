A video shared on Facebook has gone viral showing a yellow-colored snake stuck into a woman patient's earhole as the doctor struggles to extract it. With the entire body of the snake visibly inside the earhole, the animal peaks out its mouth

Medical cases related to snake bites have become one of the common causes of death across the world, and are also counted among one of the major reasons for causing severe complications and lifelong disabilities. While cases of lethal snake attacks continue to surface every other day, a few weird incidents also come across which are capable of leaving everyone in disbelief. One such incident has recently gone viral on social media, leaving users in a state of shock. The video which was shared on Facebook shows a person, possibly a doctor, trying to remove a snake from a person’s ear as it seems to have been stuck inside with its mouth coming out of the earhole.

As shocking as it seems to hear, the video clearly shows the snake moving inside the female patient’s ear.

Meanwhile, as the doctor who was wearing a glove made repeated attempts to hold the snake’s mouth and extract it without causing any risks to the patient, his efforts went in vain as the animal continued opening its mouth wide. As the video proceeds, while the woman’s face is not visible, the yellow-coloured snake continues to move and peek out of the earhole.



However, the video ended without showing whether the doctor was able to remove the snake or not, further leaving the viewers in an unsettling state and concerned about the woman.

The video was shared by a Facebook user named Chandan Singh who captioned the video stating, “A snake went inside the ear”. On the other hand, social media users who were taken aback after viewing the video took to the comment section to express their concerns and reactions to the incident.

While many called it a fake video claiming that it has been manipulated for views, some also asked the user to share the full video. While one user wrote, “Morphed video! How snake turned its mouth back on exit side of ear?”, another mockingly said, “Only a snake charmer can extract the snake.”

