If you are an active social media user, then you might have definitely once used the Doge meme to make your conversation interesting. Many users swear by the cute Shiba Inu meme. And why not? After all, what’s not to love in it? However, the inspiration behind the Doge meme, Shiba Inu has fallen terribly sick, and we have come bearing the sad news. This came to light after the owner of a 17-year-old dog named Kabosu, Atsuko Sato took to her Instagram account to share an update about its health condition. The post revealed that Kabosu, who is an inspiration for the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, is seriously ill with leukaemia and liver disease. Not just this, but as per a series of Instagram posts, Kabosu has stopped “eating and drinking voluntarily” on Christmas Eve, and has also been diagnosed with acute cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukaemia.

While sharing the series of pictures with Kabosu, Sato also dropped a video of her furry friend drinking milk with the help of a straw. Taking to the caption, Sato also revealed that Kabosu also appeared to have jaundice and was taking antibiotics. In the first picture, Kabosu and Sato can be seen cuddling on the floor, while the next video shows how the owner has been feeding Kabosu after it voluntarily stopped eating. The last picture belongs to their Christmas celebration.

In a different post, Sato said that after doctors tested Kabosu’s blood, they revealed that her pet dog “was in a very dangerous condition”. In the selfie, Kabosu can be seen lying under a blanket, while Sato seems to be trying to talk to her. In the next picture, their pet cat can be seen standing next to Kabosu. In the last picture, the cat can be seen cuddling with Kabosu. Continuing further, Sato concluded by saying, “To all of you who are worried, Thank you very much.”

Several worried fans took to the comments section to convey their best wishes. One user commented, “We believe in you Kabosu! Sending love to you and your family!” Another commented, “Without you, Kabosu, I would have never met my best friend. I love him as much as I love you. May, on this day, the lord keep your light shining just a little longer. God bless you all, I just know our dear friend will make it.” A third user commented, “Kabo-chan, you have touched so many lives and we all love you. You will conquer this illness and continue to live the best doge life.”

For the unversed, it was in 2010, that Kabosu garnered stardom after it was pictured sitting with its paws crossed with a slight smirk on its face. The picture was widely shared on several social media sites, including Reddit and Tumblr.

