More than 300 days have passed but the war between Russia and Ukraine doesn’t seem to be coming to an end anytime soon. Even after the war entered the 310th day, Russians continued missile strikes against Ukraine. Bombarded by intense attacks, people in the war-torn region have been trying their level best to survive. Moscow has time and again denied targeting civilians in its neighbouring nation. But the internet is flooded with pictures that prove otherwise. With that being said, recently social media has brought forth a chilling picture of a rocket that hit a home in Ukraine’s Ivano-Frankivsk region. Ukraine has consistently claimed that Russian strikes have been damaging the nation’s infrastructure. And now users have sent shock waves across the internet by bringing forth the photo of the rocket hitting a house. Fortunately, the rocket did not explode, averting a grave tragedy.

The incident came to light after an Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, shared it on his official Twitter account. Taking to the caption, Anton revealed that the picture was originally shared by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office. While sharing the photo, Anton wrote in the caption, “Russian rocket flew into a home in Ivano-Frankivsk region and didn’t explode by miracle.” The image shows the rocket breaking into the house, quite literally. It made its way inside by smashing the wall and presumably got stuck there. The humongous rocket transformed the whole house into debris, with ruins of brick, windows, and doors lying everywhere.

Several users took to the comments section heaved a sigh of relief and expressed their gratefulness that the rocket did not explode. Many commented that they were worried about the damage that the rocket must have caused. One user commented, “Wow! That is an incredible and scary sight. Are there any figures as to the possible failure rate of Russian rockets and missiles?”

Another wrote, “So they are aiming at civilians’ homes again and again?”

A third user wrote, “I wonder what else the world needs to see to provide Ukraine what it needs!”

A fourth user wrote, “This is a Hitler’s playbook, interpreted by Putin. Ban Russia from all the civilized world institutions and activities, till the Kremlin collapses and reforms.”

Ukraine’s news agency Interfax cited Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko as saying, “Morning, a village in Ivano-Frankivsk region, almost 1,000 kilometers from Russia. A missile flies right into the house and miraculously does not explode. There is no limit to the cynicism of Russians.”