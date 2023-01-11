After remaining in controversy and gaining attention around the world for some shocking disclosures about his personal life and the royal family, Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ finally went on sale on Tuesday, 10 January. As soon as the book came out, eager readers rushed in large numbers to bookstores to get their hands on the copy. Amid this, a photo has gone viral from a bookstore in the UK where the memoir has been ‘intentionally’ displayed beside Bella Mackie’s novel ‘How to Kill Your Family’. While this seems to be a sly joke made towards the memoir and its controversial information, the photo of the bookstore has already grabbed the internet’s attention.

A photo of the same was also shared by the bookstore on its official Twitter handle with a funny caption that reads, “Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one.”

https://twitter.com/bertsbooks/status/1612733269644087296

The picture is from the bookstore named ‘Bert’s Books’ situated in Swindon, England. As visible in the photo, a few copies of Prince Harry’s memoir can be seen displayed next to a few copies of the novel. The bookstore’s display has garnered a lot of attention including several likes and comments from people.

A user wrote, “Inspired. will place an order for Bella Mackie’s novel”, while another person wrote, “who will sue first HRH or Ms Mackie?”

“Savage placement,” a third user wrote. “I thought you would enjoy this photograph of an independent book shop in the UK, Bert’s Books. It made my day,” another person commented.

Speaking on the same, a staff member of the bookstore called it a ‘light-hearted’ but ‘intentional’ move for fun purposes.

“It was light hearted. It was certainly intentional, it wasn’t an accident. The How to Kill Your Family book was in our window anyway because it was our best selling book of 2022. When we were putting Spare out this morning we thought, ‘oh, let’s put them together, it will be funny,” he said as quoted by Newsweek.

About the memoir

Published by Penguin Random House, ‘Spare’ is the latest offering from Prince Harry after his Netflix documentary went on air last month. The book includes some unknown and shocking details about Harry’s personal life and also from his days in the royal family.

Recently, a Spanish-language edition of the book was leaked by mistake.

