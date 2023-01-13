The internet is a stock house of every type of content ranging from informative, entertaining, and funny. Some videos also manage to win the hearts of people and are quite wholesome and heartwarming. One such video is presently making rounds and has caught the attention of the internet. The video shows how a group of music students wished their orchestra conductor on his birthday with a surprise performance at a programme. While the video is around 3 years old, it has surfaced yet again and is gaining traction on social media. Notably, the episode is from the All-City High School Music Festival held in Philadelphia in 2019.

The video has been shared on Instagram by Good News Movement with a caption that reads, “This conductor being surprised by the orchestra on his birthday is the content I’m here for. Yannick Nézet-Séguinn is surprised by the All City High School band in Philadelphia.”

As the clip plays, it shows the conductor Nezet-Seguin starting to conduct the performance. However, to his surprise, the musicians gave a unique twist by changing the song to a ‘Happy Birthday’ theme.

Taken aback by the surprise, the conductor got overwhelmed and couldn’t hold back his happiness. Following the performance, the conductor also gave his colleague a warm hug to express his gratitude.

In the meantime, the video grabbed the attention of people who shared their reactions in the comments.

A user wrote, “Everybody usually: “Happy birthday never really sounds that great”, while another person wrote, “This is beautiful and today just happens to be my birthday.”

“A moment of love can remind us all why we’re human. Thank you for this,” a third user wrote.

“High School Band?! Wow. Their performance is the real story! They are awesome!”, another one commented. So far, the video has been shared thousands of times and has grabbed over 3 lakh likes.

