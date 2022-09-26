It is very common for job seekers to come up with different ways to impress their employers in order to bag their desirable jobs at various companies and organisations. While many try to impress the interviewer through proper dress-up, some make efforts in their talking style or their skills to make their resume stand out among others. That being said, resumes play a major role in one’s job hunt as they are the first impression of the person seeking a job and thus must be convincing and impressionable.

In one such example, a unique resume has recently come to the fore where the job seeker went on to the extent of sending an edible resume printed on a cake to her desired company.

The move might not get her a job but will definitely leave a sweet mark on the employer’s mind! We are talking about a woman from USA’s North Carolina, USA who recently printed her resume on a cake and sent it to Nike to get a job.

Determined to get a job at Nike, the woman named Karly Pavlinac Blackburn after receiving a recommendation from a friend decided to send a unique resume instead of formally emailing it to the job application.

Taking it to her LinkedIn account, the woman narrated the entire story and further told in detail how she managed to get her resume cake delivered. She also mentioned her Instacart driver, Denise Baldwin, and further thanked her for doing her best to ensure that the cake reaches the right people.

While narrating her story, the woman in her post said, “I had done some research and found a division within Nike called Valiant Labs which is a startup incubator for Nike ideas. They are not currently hiring for any positions on that team, but I wanted to find some way for the team to know who I was. What better way than to send a cake to a big party?… How could I get an edible resume on top of a cake delivered to a party (I wasn’t invited to), to THE team I wanted it to go to, from North Carolina all the way to Beaverton, Oregon?”

Furthermore, providing more details on the same, she added that she ordered her cake at the Albertsons Grocery Store following which Denise Baldwin was chosen as the driver for the day.

Check her entire post here.

People left impressed by the ‘resume cake’ approach

Notably, while the woman did not get the job, she did impress quite a lot of people on the internet. Her post went immediately viral and received several likes and comments.

While a user commented, “While I applaud your creativity and hope to learn if they contacted you at all or not, I must say I am not sure how I feel about the way the Instacart driver is being presented and the idea that being a driver is a lowly job…”, another said, “Reminded me of something I did many years ago…”

While some shared their own experiences, many also offered jobs to Karly.

