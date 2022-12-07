Almost every day we witness records being broken and made. Courtesy to the internet and the Guinness World Record that let us all experience each and every world record, despite the geographical barrier between the record holder and the audience. Now it won’t be wrong to call each of the records historic that end up etching its place in the annual Guinness Book Of World Records. Remembering one such record which never got broken, the official Twitter account of the Guinness Book of World Records, dropped the picture of the tallest man in the whole world who ever lived. Popularly known as The Giant of Illinois, Robert Wadlow was recognised as the world’s tallest man ever recorded by the Guinness World Records. While sharing the picture of Robert Wadlow, the GWR wrote in the caption, “amazing picture of the tallest man who ever lived.”

Originally, the picture was shared by a Twitter Page called History in Color, which revealed that the picture was clicked back in 1935. While sharing the picture, the Twitter page wrote in the caption, “‘The Giant of Illinois’ – Robert Wadlow, the tallest man in recorded history, with his family – 1935”. Born on 22 February 1918, Robert in the picture can be seen posing with his family. As per the official website, Robert holds the records since 1955, when the Guinness World Record was founded. Reportedly, Robert was 8 ft 11.1 (2.72 m) tall, when he was last measured on 27 June 1940. Despite being born to two regular-sized parents, Robert weighed an unremarkable 3.85 kg and by the age of 5, he grew 5 ft 4 inches tall. Not only this but 5-year-old Robert was already wearing clothes intended for teenagers. In addition, after reaching the age of eight, Robert towered over his 5 ft 11 in tall father.

amazing picture of the tallest man who ever lived https://t.co/gYfRubPf8p — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 6, 2022



Moreover, at the time when kids are carried by their parents, Robert was lifting his father up the stairs of his house. Reportedly, Robert’s incredible height caused hyperplasia of his pituitary gland, which resulted in an abnormally high level of the human growth hormone. And ended up causing him many medical issues that eventually worsened as he grew older. Therefore, sadly on 15 July 1940 at the age of 22 years, Robert passed away in his sleep. As per the site, Robert “died due to a septic blister on his right ankle caused by a poorly-fitted iron brace, which he wore to support his legs.”

