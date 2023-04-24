A heartwarming story of a dog’s reunion with its owner has recently gone viral and won several hearts. The dog, which got trapped in a car’s engine compartment, not only survived a 30-mile journey but was later rescued safely and reunited with its owner.

The incident is from the US state of Kansas where the dog accidentally got into the engine compartment of a car, following which the driver drove it along without knowing about the pooch’s presence in her car. Thanks to a woman named Carrie Gillaspie, who heard the dog’s whimpering in the parking lot of the Kauffman Stadium and managed to rescue the dog safely.

Taking to Twitter, Carrie shared a video of the dog’s heartwarming rescue and reunion.

What exactly happened?

Carrie Gillaspie in her video began by narrating how she reached work and had the “craziest” encounter. She heard the dog’s whimpering from a vehicle, parked a few rows away in the parking lot of the Kauffman Stadium last week. As she went to inform the authorities about the same, the owner of the car identified as Ashley Newman was also called to the parking lot to help in the rescue.

Carrie in the video further goes on to pop the car’s hood, only to find the little dog peeping from inside the compartment. After making several attempts to rescue the pooch with her hands, Carrie called a few other people who after struggling for an hour and a half managed to extract the dog safely. The dog looked quite exhausted and also unharmed.

The car’s owner also seemed overwhelmed, feeling bad for the dog who survived a 30-mile journey inside the engine compartment.

me: getting to work early yesterday to catch up on some things. this little dog: let’s do this instead! pic.twitter.com/qcO7HQ4rxn — Carrie Lippert Gillaspie (@CarrieGillaspie) April 20, 2023



As reported by the New York Post, the dog named BonBon was later returned to its owner after finding a missing dog report in the newspaper. Meanwhile, social media users took to the comment section and lauded the woman for safely rescuing the canine and reuniting it with its family.

