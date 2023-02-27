McDonald’s has been a part of childhood memories for many of us. While some of us may shake our heads at the mention of the outlet today, there was a time when the craze of McDonald’s ‘Happy Meals’ had taken over everyone. As adults we may still opt for the fast-food outlet due to its reasonably priced products. But did you know how much a McDonald’s burger cost in the 1970s? The answer might just leave you mind boggled. A picture doing the rounds on the internet shows how much various food items at the fast-food chain cost in 1974, leaving users stunned.

The photo shows a billboard at a McDonald’s outlet. As per the prices shown in the image, a Big Mac cost 65 cents (Rs 54 by current standards) in 1974. Furthermore, a large order of fries was available for just 46 cents (Rs 38), while a hamburger cost 28 cents (Rs 23). Coffee and hot chocolate were priced at 15 cents (Rs 12).

The photo was shared by an account with the caption, “McDonald’s prices in 1974.”

The prices have left Twitter users amazed. Some wrote about how the quality of food served by McDonalds used to be better earlier. “Oh boy. My mom could tell you about this. Big Macs were bigger than they are now and actually Big Macs,” wrote one user.

Others wrote that the company needed to go back to the earlier prices.

A few people adjusted the prices for inflation to calculate how much the products should cost presently. “Just for reference (using the filet-o-fish), $0.48 in 1974 would be $3.08 today, but the filet-o-fish (for my local McDonald’s) costs $4.69,” commented one person.

Some wrote that despite prices of the food items increasing, workers were not paid well by McDonalds.

Others joked that this was probably the only time when the fast-food chain served edible food.

This is not the only time when a photo of McDonalds’ old menu went viral. In 2019, an advert from the first outlet opened in Melbourne, Australia grabbed eyeballs for its low prices.