Violation of airspace by 'uncrewed surveillance balloons' unacceptable, Japan tells China

Tokyo: Japan’s government on Wednesday told China that violations of its airspace by uncrewed surveillance balloons were absolutely unacceptable.

“As a result of further investigation of specific balloon-shaped flying objects that were confirmed in Japan’s airspace in the past, it is strongly suspected that they were unmanned surveillance balloons from China,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, according to Reuters.

Kyodo news agency reported that Japan is considering relaxing requirements on the use of weapons to defend against intrusions of its airspace.

At the moment, weapons can only be used in case of a clear and present danger.

“This case, I think, raises worries for us that may be a huge hole in Japan’s defence,” ruling party security policy chief and former defence minister Itsunori Onodera said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Japanese Ministry of Defence stated that it “strongly suspects” that Chinese surveillance balloons have crossed into Japanese territory at least three times since 2019.

“After further analysis of specific balloon-shaped flying objects previously identified in Japanese airspace, including those in November 2019, June 2020 and September 2021, we have concluded that the balloons are strongly presumed to be unmanned reconnaissance balloons flown by China,” the defence ministry said in a statement late Tuesday.

It said it had “strongly demanded China’s government confirm the facts” of the incident and “that such a situation not occur again in the future.”

“Violations of airspace by foreign unmanned reconnaissance balloons and other means are totally unacceptable,” it added.

Japan said last week it was re-analysing a series of incidents involving unidentified aerial objects in light of a Chinese spy balloon shot down by the United States after crossing US territory.

In the wake of the incident, the US military adjusted radar settings to detect smaller objects and discovered three more unidentified craft that President Joe Biden ordered shot down — one over Alaska, another over Canada and the third over Lake Huron off Michigan.

