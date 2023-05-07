Village evacuated after gunpowder depot catches fire in Russia
The region's administration declared a state of emergency in the Rezhevsky administrative area, where the depot was situated in the small village of Pervomaisky, adding that there was a risk that the fire may spread to other surrounding settlements
Local authorities said Saturday evening that a wildfire in Russia’s Ural mountains had reached a gunpowder storage, setting it on fire and causing the evacuation of a small settlement in the Sverdlovsk region.
According to early reports, no one has been hurt in the blaze, which has consumed 960 square metres (10,300 square feet) of space, Sverdlovsk’s emergency circumstances ministry announced on its Telegram messaging channel.
Earlier, the governor of the Sverdlovsk region, Yevgeny Kuyvashev, stated in posts on social media that the situation with the flames in the area “was critical,” expanding across 20,000 hectares (77 square miles), and made worse by dry and strong winds.
A fire that rushed through a village in the Sverdlovsk area of Russia last week claimed the lives of at least one person and rendered hundreds homeless.
(With inputs inputs from agencies)
