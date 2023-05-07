World

Village evacuated after gunpowder depot catches fire in Russia

The region's administration declared a state of emergency in the Rezhevsky administrative area, where the depot was situated in the small village of Pervomaisky, adding that there was a risk that the fire may spread to other surrounding settlements

Ajeyo Basu May 07, 2023 09:22:37 IST
Village evacuated after gunpowder depot catches fire in Russia

A fire that rushed through a village in the Sverdlovsk area of Russia last week claimed the lives of at least one person and rendered hundreds homeless Image Courtesy Reuters

Local authorities said Saturday evening that a wildfire in Russia’s Ural mountains had reached a gunpowder storage, setting it on fire and causing the evacuation of a small settlement in the Sverdlovsk region.

According to early reports, no one has been hurt in the blaze, which has consumed 960 square metres (10,300 square feet) of space, Sverdlovsk’s emergency circumstances ministry announced on its Telegram messaging channel.

The region’s administration declared a state of emergency in the Rezhevsky administrative area, where the depot was situated in the small village of Pervomaisky, adding that there was a risk that the fire may spread to other surrounding settlements.

Related Articles

Drone attack sparks Russia oil refinery fire: State media

Russia cuts troop losses by 30% in April, KIA down from average 776 to 568: UK defence intelligence on Ukraine war

Earlier, the governor of the Sverdlovsk region, Yevgeny Kuyvashev, stated in posts on social media that the situation with the flames in the area “was critical,” expanding across 20,000 hectares (77 square miles), and made worse by dry and strong winds.

A fire that rushed through a village in the Sverdlovsk area of Russia last week claimed the lives of at least one person and rendered hundreds homeless.

(With inputs inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.  

Updated Date: May 07, 2023 09:22:37 IST

TAGS:

also read

‘Ukrainian bullets did not kill Russian soldiers, bad first-aid did’
World

‘Ukrainian bullets did not kill Russian soldiers, bad first-aid did’

In the Russian invasion of Ukraine, over half the Russian soldiers who died lost their lives due to improper first aid in the field; over a third of amputations due to wrong use of tourniquets

Azerbaijan sets up checkpoint on key route to Armenia
World

Azerbaijan sets up checkpoint on key route to Armenia

"The units of the Azerbaijani Border Service established a border checkpoint on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, at the entrance of the Lachin-Khankendi road," the state border service said, adding it was a response to a similar move by Armenia

Ukraine offensive preparations 'coming to an end', military 'ready': Defence minister
World

Ukraine offensive preparations 'coming to an end', military 'ready': Defence minister

Ukrainian Defence Minister's statement came mere hours after a series of Russian air strikes on several cities across Ukraine, including capital Kyiv, killed at least 19 people