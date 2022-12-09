New York: Moments after ‘Twitter Files 2’ was out revealing Vijaya Gadde and Company created ‘secret blacklists’ of ‘right-wing commentators’, Chief Twit Elon Musk on Friday said controversial decisions were often made without getting approval from Jack Dorsey – founder and former CEO off Twitter – and that he was unaware of systemic bias.

“The inmates were running the asylum. Jack has a pure heart IMO,” Musk tweeted.

Controversial decisions were often made without getting Jack’s approval and he was unaware of systemic bias. The inmates were running the asylum. Jack has a pure heart imo. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

Revelations in 'Twitter Files 2'

On Friday, Musk retweeted a thread originally posted by independent journalist Bari Weiss on 'Twitter Files Part 2' that reveals 'secret blacklists' of certain tweets of ‘right-wing commentators’.

As per 'Twitter Files 2', there was a "secret group" that included Head of Legal, Policy, and Trust (Vijaya Gadde), the Global Head of Trust and Safety (Yoel Roth), subsequent CEOs Jack Dorsey and Parag Agrawal, and others who made confidential decisions.

Reports claimed that Jack was also involved in the decision making process at Twitter, but Musk came to his rescue and said these are all baseless claims and he would have never done that in the first place.

"The Twitter Files Part Deux" as referred by Musk mentions some of the Conservative accounts for "suppression" by Twitter.

"A new #TwitterFiles investigation reveals that teams of Twitter employees build blacklists, prevent disfavored tweets from trending, and actively limit the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics—all in secret, without informing users," said Weiss.

'Twitter Files 2' also mentioned that the social media giant once had a mission “to give everyone the power to create and share ideas and information instantly, without barriers.”

"Along the way, barriers nevertheless were erected," she added.

Twitter in the past was accused for the same issue but it persistently kept denying. In 2018, Twitter's Vijaya Gadd and head of product Kayvon Beykpour said: "We do not shadow ban. And we certainly don’t shadow ban based on political viewpoints or ideology."

For the unversed, even before buying Twitter in October this year, Musk has been advocating free speech on the platform irrespective of which right-center or left ideology you belong to.

