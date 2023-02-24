All of us have loved the character of Iron Man aka Tony Stark from the Marvel comics and movies. For most of us, showing our appreciation for the character could be buying some Iron Man merchandise or re-watching the MCU movies. Very few will go to the extent of creating a suit like the superhero. But this is just what Richard Browning did. A video circulating on social media shows the Gravity Industries founder showing off his self-made functional Iron Man suit. The clip shows Browning successfully testing his Iron Man suit and hovering about the ground.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named How Things Work with the caption, “This father constructed a functional Iron Man suit in his backyard and this was his first display in public”.

Watch:

The post prompted a variety of reactions, with several people correcting the user about the identity of the man in the video.

“Looks like Richard Browning from gravity industries and it’s not the first time he displayed in public! He’s been doing it for years! I saw him flying it in 2018 and it had been around for a few years at that time! Doesn’t take away it’s very cool but doesn’t justify the title”, commented one person.

Others wanted the product to be available for purchase on Amazon.

“Rocketeer vibes! Love it,” commented one user.

Some argued that the suit worn by Browning was more of a jet pack than Iron Man’s suit.

Others wanted a machine like this for their daily commute to work.

Some even asked Tesla chief Elon Musk to bring out his own version of the suit.

This is not the only time that someone creating an Iron Man suit has made headlines. In 2021, a teenager from Manipur, Ningombam Prem, had created an Iron Man suit from scrap material. The invention had caught the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra, who later sponsored the education of Prem and his siblings through his foundation. The video of the teen’s Iron Man suit had garnered widespread praise on social media.

