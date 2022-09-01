Video of 'incredible' aurora explosion in Alaska goes viral

This time nature showed its magic in Alaska, wherein the residents witnessed an explosion of Aurora

While we were trying to take in the beautiful Pileus cloud witnessed in China’s Haikou city, nature has yet again spellbound us with its enthralling wonder.

However, this time nature showed its magic in Alaska, wherein the residents witnessed an explosion of Aurora. A captivating video of the same is making rounds on the internet, and social media users believe that it is no less than a “majestic” view.

In what appears like a scene straight out of the Stranger Thingsseries but in green colour, the video was shared by scientist Vincent Ledvina on his official Instagram account.

While posting the video, Vincent wrote in the caption, “Aurora explosion in Alaska! Can’t wait to go back!” The now-viral video, which has been made in a time-lapse, opens by showing the normal aurora in the sky.

The clip begins with the supers that read, “This is what I mean when I say the aurora can ‘explode’.” Then on the count of three, the camera captures an explosion of the aurora, resulting in full of green waves in the sky.

The explosion resulted in the multiplication of the intensity of the green waves that existed before. The reflection of green light everywhere makes the clip a never seen sight and extremely magnificent.



The text super further explained the reasons behind this stunning natural phenomenon. It read, “The aurora was so strong that it overexposed my camera. It was so green to the naked eye, too. The explosion is actually called a substorm, which is where the aurora brightens for a brief period of time and extends equatorward. Substorms go through three phases: expansion, breakup, and recovery.”

The video has taken social media users aback, resulting in legions of comments. One user commented, “It must be an incredible event for all senses..nature is a wonder..thank you.” Another commented, “Just out of the world.” So far the video has been played over 4.2 million times and has garnered more than 432 thousand likes.

