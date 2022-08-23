On Sunday, Masaka Kids Africana, Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in Uganda, posted a video of a group of African kids dancing and lip-syncing to the song 'Electricity' by Pheelz and Davido

If you love to watch videos of kids giving their best while grooving to a nice song, then this video is sure to make your day. On Sunday, Masaka Kids Africana, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in Uganda, posted a video of a group of African children dancing and lip-syncing to the song “Electricity” by Pheelz and Davido. These kids have got some killer moves, and they will blow your mind with their talent. In the video, a kid can be seen lip-syncing to the song, and holding a stick in front of him like a mic. Another boy is playing drums made of paint buckets. The little ones are also giving an amazing dance performance.

The video was captioned, “Good vibes all the way. Happy Sunday!”. It has gathered more than 3.9 million views and 300,000 likes so far.

Watch this delightful video here:

The comment section is filled with beautiful responses by the impressed and delighted users. “This is the best account on IG. These kids are so talented and always put a smile on my face.”, a person commented. An individual wrote, “Someone should sponsor these boys. Give them a real drum. They are very talented and they have amazing energy.” “Love these Kids. When I see them dancing, my heart blooms.”, expressed another user.

With more than 4.3 million followers on Instagram, Masaka Kids Africana regularly posts videos of kids performing to various popular songs. On 15 August, when India was celebrating its 76th Independence Day, the Masaka Kids Africana had shared a video of three African kids dancing to the Bollywood song, Gallan Goodiyaan, from the movie Dil Dhadakne Do. The video has gathered more than 6.1 million views, and above 386,000 likes. The video was captioned, “Monday! Sending you all positive vibes for a blessed week.”

Have a look at this video here:

“Indian Song on India's Independence Day. Wow! This is awesome,” a person commented.

Masaka Kids Africana provides orphan kids of Uganda with food, safe shelter, clothing, education, and medical care. The NGO comprises kids who have lost their one or both parents due to war, disease, or famine. It consists of African children of age 2 and above.

