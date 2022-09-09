A family in Thailand witnessed a massive python of 12 feet having a time of his life in their washroom

There is no denying the fact that discovering a wild animal in your residential premises can scare you. But if you find a 12-foot-long snake in your washroom, then you are bound to get the shock of your life.

Something similar happened to a family in Thailand, when they witnessed a massive python of 12 feet, having the time of its life in their washroom. The snake was recorded on the camera, which seems to be carried by a house member, who has two pet kittens. The incident came to light after a video started buzzing over the internet on 9 September.

The video was posted on the Instagram page of nowthisnews, with the caption, “Protect the kittens at all costs. This wild footage shows the moment a 12-foot python entered a woman’s bathroom in Thailand, getting scarily close to two of her pet kittens. The snake, which is believed to have slithered in via the woman’s toilet, was safely removed by two animal handlers.”

The now-viral video opens by showing a giant python slithering on the tub of a plush washroom, which is divided by a glass shower partition. And thanks to the partition that the owner’s little kittens are still alive, who themselves can be seen intrigued by the enormous reptile on the other side.

Towards the end of the video, in what appears like animal rescuers, can be seen taking out the snake from the corners of the tub. They can be seen using a stick, on which the python tangled itself. And later they put it in a bag to move it to a safe place.

As soon as the video was shared on social media, it started making rounds on the internet. Innumerable users took to the comments section to share their opinions.

Horrified after witnessing something like this, one user commented, “I’d leave and never come back.” Another commented, “Oh heeeeelll no. I’m taking those kittens and bolting.” A third user wrote, “There go my Thailand plans.”

