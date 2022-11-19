Video: LATAM airlines plane collides with firetruck on runway in Peru; 2 firefighters dead

Peru: On Friday, a LATAM Airlines aircraft collided with a firetruck on the runway at Peru’s Jorge Chavez International Airport as it was taking off, killing two firefighters, according to reports. The airline said that no passengers or flight crew members were killed in the incident.

There were 102 passengers and six crew members on board the Airbus A320neo.

The video circulating on social media suggests that the accident took place when the jetliner collided with a vehicle on the runaway. The airport suspended all operations and is currently investigating the causes of the accident.

Lima Airport Partners, the firm that operates Jorge ChÃ¡vez airport, stated that operations at the facility were suspended. The company said, “Our teams are providing the necessary care to all passengers, who are in good condition.”

