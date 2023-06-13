Veteran journalist Seymour Hersh says US influence in global arena diminishing, over half the world supports Russia

Veteran journalist Seymour Hersh believes that the influence of the US in the international arena is diminishing and that more than half of the world is supporting Russia in the on-going war with Ukraine.

In an interview with George Galloway published on YouTube, Hersh noted the significant shift in support towards Russia, particularly from African, Central Asian, and South Asian countries.

He emphasized that more than half of the global population now backs Russia in the war, marking a stark departure from the previous global alignment.

Hersh pointed out that Washington has experienced a decline in credibility on the global stage due to the conflict in Ukraine.

He referred to his own bombshell report published in February, which accused the US of sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines. The report was dismissed by Washington as “utterly false and complete fiction.”

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist highlighted the example of the Saudi Arabia-Iran rapprochement that began in March as evidence of the diminishing US influence. He explained that the warming of relations between these former adversaries was driven by the Ukrainian conflict and a shared opposition to the war. This development was seen as a setback for individuals in the Biden administration who hold strong animosity towards Iran.

As a result of the improving relations between Tehran and Riyadh, Hersh predicted that a settlement in Yemen, which the US has struggled to achieve, is now more likely. He concluded that the US is being pushed out and losing influence in the region.

According to Hersh, polls indicate a decline in support for Washington’s involvement in Ukraine among the American population, primarily due to concerns over the economic cost of the conflict. He noted that the US has spent around $140 billion on the war while simultaneously reducing access to free healthcare for 15 million Americans under the current administration, which he deemed outrageous.

Hersh expressed skepticism about the prospects of Ukraine’s anticipated counteroffensive, stating that it is bound to fail. He attributed this failure to the lack of coordination among Kiev’s military units, who possess different training, weapons, and commanders, making it difficult for them to effectively work together.

The journalist suggested that US President Joe Biden sees the conflict in Ukraine as a means to boost his chances of reelection. Hersh predicted that this stance could lead to significant political challenges within the United States.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.