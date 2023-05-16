Verdict reserved on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's bail plea in cases filed on or after 9 May
The Lahore High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the petition filed by former Pakistan PM Imran Khan - the day after his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case - seeking pre-arrest bail in every case filed against him since then
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the petition filed by former Pakistan Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan – the day after his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case – seeking pre-arrest bail in every case filed against him since then.
Khan, 70, had filed the plea on Saturday, a day after being released on bail from Islamabad High Court (IHC).
In the backdrop of protests sparked following Khan’s arrest in the infamous land corruption case, other cases were also filed against the former prime minister.
Related Articles
Meanwhile, the court enquired about the PTI chief’s absence at the beginning of the session to which Khan’s attorney responded that his client would show up in court by 11 am.
The interim government of Punjab’s lawyer had opposed the bail request of Imran Khan, claiming it was inadmissible.
The lawyer said, “Imran Khan hasn’t even appeared in the court and seeking protective bail,” as per Geo News.
Responding to this, Khan’s lawyer argued that the PTI chief was seeking pre-arrest bail and not protective bail and also requested the court to send the case to a larger bench.
The plea stated, “I am being politically victimised. There is a risk of arrest as police have nominated me in several cases,” according to Geo News.
Punjab Inspector general and advocate general are the PTI chief’s respondents in the case.
Khan was getting his biometrics done at IHC last week when he was arrested in a dramatic fashion. On orders from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Pakistan Rangers forcibly arrested the former cricket star and took him away in a black Rivo.
As thousands of PTI supporters and workers flocked to the streets in protest, violence broke out as a result of the event, which proved to be a significant turning point in the nation’s restive politics.
Party workers and police clashed during the nationwide protests, and even attacked the key infrastructure including General Headquarters and the Lahore Corps Commander House.
Tensions between Khan and the current government also increased as a result of the dramatic narrative as multiple cases were filed against the PTI leader and other party leaders for suspected role in inciting the riots, Geo News reported.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'US calls for respect for democratic principles': White House on Imran Khan's arrest
"United States does not have a position on one political candidate or party versus the another. We call for respect for democratic principles and the rule of law around the world," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Imran Khan's party calls for Islamabad gathering, says nationwide protests to continue
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has directed the party officials, workers, and supporters to assemble at the Islamabad Judicial Complex on Wednesday morning, asserting that ongoing nationwide rallies will continue till the release of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
Third attempt to kill me in the offing, regular appearance will put life in danger, Imran Khan tells court
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan told the Lahore High Court on Tuesday that a third attempt at his murder had been planned and requested the dismissal of all political cases against him, claiming that continuing to appear in court would put his life at risk