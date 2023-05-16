The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the petition filed by former Pakistan Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan – the day after his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case – seeking pre-arrest bail in every case filed against him since then.

Khan, 70, had filed the plea on Saturday, a day after being released on bail from Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In the backdrop of protests sparked following Khan’s arrest in the infamous land corruption case, other cases were also filed against the former prime minister.

Meanwhile, the court enquired about the PTI chief’s absence at the beginning of the session to which Khan’s attorney responded that his client would show up in court by 11 am.

The interim government of Punjab’s lawyer had opposed the bail request of Imran Khan, claiming it was inadmissible.

The lawyer said, “Imran Khan hasn’t even appeared in the court and seeking protective bail,” as per Geo News.

Responding to this, Khan’s lawyer argued that the PTI chief was seeking pre-arrest bail and not protective bail and also requested the court to send the case to a larger bench.

The plea stated, “I am being politically victimised. There is a risk of arrest as police have nominated me in several cases,” according to Geo News.

Punjab Inspector general and advocate general are the PTI chief’s respondents in the case.

Khan was getting his biometrics done at IHC last week when he was arrested in a dramatic fashion. On orders from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Pakistan Rangers forcibly arrested the former cricket star and took him away in a black Rivo.

As thousands of PTI supporters and workers flocked to the streets in protest, violence broke out as a result of the event, which proved to be a significant turning point in the nation’s restive politics.

Party workers and police clashed during the nationwide protests, and even attacked the key infrastructure including General Headquarters and the Lahore Corps Commander House.

Tensions between Khan and the current government also increased as a result of the dramatic narrative as multiple cases were filed against the PTI leader and other party leaders for suspected role in inciting the riots, Geo News reported.

With inputs from agencies

