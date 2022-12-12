Veils on wheels: Iranian women clash with morality police in a moving bus | WATCH
A video of women resisting the morality police in a busy bus in Iran’s capital Tehran has been making rounds on Twitter.
The video, shared by Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad, shows burqa-clad women engaged in a scuffle with several others for not wearing the hijab.
According to Alinejad, the woman who sent this video said, “We remove our hijab everyday and no longer accept bullies from morality police.”
“We will end this gender apartheid regime,” she further said.
Apart from countering, in what seemed to be women morality police, the rebellious women also kicked out the “harassers” off the bus in Tehran.
Iranian women open fire at metro station
Last month another video of the Iranian police shooting people and beating women for not wearing the hijab at a metro station emerged on Twitter.
In the video, passengers were seen running towards the exits and many getting trampled along the way after the police opened fire on a crowded platform.
Nov. 16, Islamic Republic’s forces of brutality attacking citizens in City Theater Metro Station in Tehran.#MahsaAminipic.twitter.com/se858Q5lNm
— 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) November 16, 2022
“Islamic Republic’s forces of brutality attacking citizens in City Theatre Metro Station in Tehran,” the caption read.
Morality police banned in Iran?
Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri had announced earlier in December that the country’s morality police force will be disbanded.
Montazeri said, “The morality police have nothing to do with the judiciary, and it was abolished by those who created it.”
However, it is unclear it was not immediately clear whether or not the force had been actually abolished. According to the Washington Post, some media outlets said that Montazeri’s word had been taken out of context.
Spokesman for the Committee for the Promotion of virtue and the Prevention of Vice Ali Khanmohammadi, on the other hand, confirmed the Attorney General’s earlier announcement by saying, “The mission of the morality police patrols has ended.”
Khanmohammadi further said that his committee is seeking more “modern” ways involving “new technologies” to further consolidate the country’s compulsory hijab law.
